2 local students earn national honors

Jenna Baker of Wilmington and Eli Forster of Clarksville were among more than 50 Mars Hill Academy students recognized for their outstanding achievement on the recent National Latin Exam.

MHA eighth-grade student Jenna received Cum Laude honors on the Latin III exam, and sixth-grader Eli earned Magna Cum Laude honors on the Latin I exam.

The National Latin Exam, sponsored by the American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League, is a test given annually to Latin students across the United States and around the world. The leveled tests cover grammar, comprehension, mythology, derivatives, literature, Roman life, history, geography, oral Latin, and Latin in use in the modern world.

As part of a classical, Christian education, students study Latin for five years at MHA, which is located in Mason.

