WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

• At 8 a.m. on May 28, police responded to a trespassing report around Creekside Drive and South South Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male subject staying in a “self-built structure” under the railroad trestle. “This is a privately owned property and (the subject) did not have permission to be on the premise,” the report states. The subject was issued a court summons for criminal trespass and was released. According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, the suspect was charged with railroad vandalism.

• Police arrested a subject who had a warrant during a traffic stop around Fife Avenue and College Street at 12:52 a.m. on May 31. The driver was also cited for allegedly driving under suspension. According to the report, a BB gun and a marijuana grinder were seized.

• Police arrested a subject with a warrant on North Wood Street at 6 p.m. on May 28. Officers also seized a drug pipe while serving the warrant. No further details were listed.

• At 8:03 p.m. on May 31, police responded to the 300 block of Charles Street on the report of a couch fire. No further details were listed.

• At 12:23 p.m. on June 1, police responded to a store on South South Street for a possible theft. The store manager told officers a female a male entered the store together and walked around the store. The male subject picked up a 16-ounce drink, drank part of it then put it back on the shelf. Employees were unable to provide a good description of the vehicle the two left in.

• On May 29, police responded to a South South Street residence on a domestic violence report. According to the report, a 24-year-old male reported his significant other “kicked and scratched” him in the face. The report indicates he had apparent minor injuries but in the victim/suspect relationship section, it indicates the victim was the offender. No further details were listed. .

• At 12:03 p.m. on May 26, police responded to Davids Drive and Fife Avenue on the report of a tractor being stolen. A 54-year-old male was listed as the victim. The tractor was later recovered. Officers collected a pocket knife, a black bandanna, and a key ring with six keys as evidence.

• At 7:10 p.m. on May 27, police responded to the report of a vehicle striking a hotel on Holiday Drive. Upon arrival, police spoke with the male driver who advised that “he was preparing to park and accidentally pushed the accelerator instead of the brake, and jumped the curb.” This resulted in him hitting a light and the building. The hotel manager responded and cleared the room of guests and shut off the electricity due to the wall to a room being compromised. Accident info was exchanged.

• At 1:56 p.m. on May 28, police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street to assist with removing a snake from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police were informed another subject had already removed the snake from the engine compartment. No further action was taken.

• At 10 p.m. on May 27, police responded to the parking lot of a store on Rombach Avenue on a suspicious person report. Police located a male subject eating his dinner. According to the report, the male said he was taking his girlfriend to get dinner and she had been drinking all day. The male stated his girlfriend “threw his meal everywhere and started yelling at the employees that he hit her and to call the cops,” the report states. The male stated he took his girlfriend to their residence and dropped her off and came back to get a new meal without her. The report states, “from past experiences this is what (the girlfriend) does when she drinks.” The male stated he would be staying at his mother’s that night and wouldn’t be going back to where he and his girlfriend live. No further action was taken.

• At 2:40 a.m. on May 29, police responded to a store on Progress Way on the report of four subjects “acting dumb” in the parking lot. Police advised them to leave and not return when the store is closed. No further action was taken.

• On May 27, police responded to a Prairie Avenue apartment on the report of a verbal argument. A female resident advised she was in a verbal argument with her ex-boyfriend. She advised the ex accused her of cheating on him and that “other people in the apartment building are accusing (her) of cheating on (the ex) and calling her names,” the report states. The ex advised that he was leaving for the day. The female advised that if she needed further assistance to contact them.

• At 6:30 p.m. on May 27, police responded to a gas station on East Locust Street on the report of a female “holding a vulgar sign.” Officers responded to remove the suspect.

• At 8:15 p.m. on May 27, a 44-year-old male called 911 multiple times reporting “someone was looking through his closed window blinds” on Douglas Street. No further details were listed.

• At 7:44 a.m. on May 29, police responded to a disabled vehicle around North Wood and West Main Street. Police made contact with a Hillsboro female who advised that she had run out of gas. With help from other individuals, the vehicle was removed from the roadway, according to the report. The responding officer transported the driver to a gas station for fuel and transported her back.

