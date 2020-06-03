WILMINGTON – The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is working on a Moving Forward Plan to expand the availability of health care services as Ohio continues reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority remains maintaining a safe environment for all veterans and employees.

The Wilmington VA Clinic has reopened with limited face-to-face services for Primary Care, Specialty and Mental Health appointments. Veterans are asked to call the clinic to schedule an appointment prior to visiting.

Moving forward together, we will continue to provide exceptional care to our veterans. Your trust in VA is paramount. Safe care is our mission and our continuing commitment to you.

As we move forward, the following processes are being put into effect:

• Veterans may be contacted ahead of their face to face appointment to be screened for coronavirus related symptoms such as fever, cough or muscle aches. If any of these are present, the care team will determine how best to deliver the necessary care.

• Patients will be screened for coronavirus related symptoms prior to entry into the clinic.

• All who enter the facility are required to wear a mask. Cloth or homemade masks may help protect others from a person who could unknowingly be transmitting the coronavirus. The clinic will provide a mask to veterans who do not have one available to them.

• Be aware that wearing a mask does not replace the practice of hand hygiene and everyday preventative actions to avoid exposure to the virus:

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

o Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 70% alcohol.

• Please call your healthcare provider if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID.

We will continue to closely monitor coronavirus activity in the local community and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing materials to determine when we can safely expand services further.

Face-to-face services are in addition to the expanded virtual care services that are currently being offered by the VA. Virtual care services, via Video on Demand or telephone, are readily available and, when appropriate, may be preferred to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure.

For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov or contact Chillicothe VA Telehealth Team at 740-773-1141, extension 6372 or 6391.

For more information or with questions about the reopening of the Wilmington VA Clinic, call 937-382-3949.

Currently offers limited face-to-face services