No Rock the Block this summer

WILMINGTON — The annual Rock the Block summer day of concerts will have to wait until 2021.

Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott announced late Wednesday afternoon:

“After careful review and orders from our governor in Ohio, we are postponing Rock the Block to next year — July 30 and 31, 2021. “All ticket holders will be honored and nothing will change, just the date. All current ticket holders will get a free Rock the Block T-shirt next year on us. We will get the list of the current ticket holders who have already purchased tickets! Not valid on refunds and we hope you will be back.”

She continued, “All bands have agreed to come back and we are super excited that we will have the same line up. We hate this but COVID-19 took us all down an unknown path that is out of our control. First and foremost we want everyone healthy and back next year. We will come back with a vengeance and be even bigger, better and louder! Mark your calendars and hold onto those tickets, we will be back! Thank you to all the fans for the support you have given us, we appreciate all of you! Stay healthy! See you in 2021!”

