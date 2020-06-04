Throwback Thursday: ‘Tom Thumb wedding’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on June 4, 1975:

•‘Mideast tension eases; Sadat reopens Suez Canal on Thursday

(AP) — “Israel completed the thinning out of its forces and firepower along the Suez Canal front today, a day before Egyptian President Anwar Sadat sails down the waterway to reopen it. Israel Defense Minister Shimon Peres, announcing completion of the pullback, said he hoped Israel’s gesture would lead to the relaxation of tension in the entire area and help create a better atmosphere in the Egyptian cities along the canal.”

Locally

• Blanchester voters in the primary election decided that Democrat Paul Ledford and Republican Madolyn Loftin would face each other for the post of mayor in November.

• Michael A. Hirschbach, 31, of Blanchester, an electric lineman, died when he fell from a Cincinnati Gas & Electric transmission tower in Caldwell Park, Cincinnati. He was survived by his wife, Carol, and four children. Other local deaths included Arthur G. Hussey, 74, of Sabina; Mrs. Janice Rinehart, 32, of Midland; Mrs. Florence Dempsey of Blanchester; and Harry D. Story of Wilmington.

• The Progress Club met at the Wilmington home of Mrs. Donald Thompson including members Mrs. William Mussetter, Mrs. George Schilling Jr., Miss Eleanor Austin, Mrs. D.C. Austin, Mrs. Wilma Beckett, Mrs. Arthur Chitty, Mrs. Robert conard, Mrs. Eugene Derby, Mrs. William Doster, Mrs. Noble Grandstaff, Mrs. Robert Greene and Miss Ruth Haynes, as well as Mrs. Roy Holmes, Mrs. Roy Kearns, Mrs. Walter Lynch, Miss Betty Magee, Mrs. L.A. Mathews, Mrs. George Pidgeon, Mrs. Gilbert Ream, Mrs. Morris Snider and Miss Geneva Middleton.

• “The new baseball diamond at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park was broken in” with a game between teams of 11-year-olds, Central Implement vs. Colonel Sanders.

Reece Tener and Bonnie (Edwards) Reynolds in a “Tom Thumb wedding” in New Vienna around 1910. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_IMG_7361.jpg Reece Tener and Bonnie (Edwards) Reynolds in a “Tom Thumb wedding” in New Vienna around 1910. Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County Historical Society