Uhl’s Market opens in Sabina

Uhl’s Market in Sabina opened Monday to “quite a rush” of customers, said owner Robb Uhl. The prior grocery business operator there closed up shop last September, but after a number of months Uhl decided to refurbish and re-open the store — Sabina’s only full-service grocery store. He said on Wednesday that he has seen a lot of friends the first couple days and he and his wife Kim are pleased and encouraged. Going clockwise from the left foreground are customer Karen Hall, employee Kylan Rowland, customer Cindy Kingery, an unidentified customer and cashier Kyla Estes.

Uhl’s Market in Sabina opened Monday to “quite a rush” of customers, said owner Robb Uhl. The prior grocery business operator there closed up shop last September, but after a number of months Uhl decided to refurbish and re-open the store — Sabina’s only full-service grocery store. He said on Wednesday that he has seen a lot of friends the first couple days and he and his wife Kim are pleased and encouraged. Going clockwise from the left foreground are customer Karen Hall, employee Kylan Rowland, customer Cindy Kingery, an unidentified customer and cashier Kyla Estes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_checkout_p.jpg Uhl’s Market in Sabina opened Monday to “quite a rush” of customers, said owner Robb Uhl. The prior grocery business operator there closed up shop last September, but after a number of months Uhl decided to refurbish and re-open the store — Sabina’s only full-service grocery store. He said on Wednesday that he has seen a lot of friends the first couple days and he and his wife Kim are pleased and encouraged. Going clockwise from the left foreground are customer Karen Hall, employee Kylan Rowland, customer Cindy Kingery, an unidentified customer and cashier Kyla Estes. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal