Ohio: Another 34K initial jobless claims

COLUMBUS — For the week ending May 30, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reported 34,575 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 11 weeks — 1,292,413 — is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 11 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $3.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 668,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $1.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 166,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.

Helpful FAQs

• Coronavirus-Specific Unemployment Information: unemployment.ohio.gov

• Filing for Unemployment Step-by-Step Guide: jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/pdf/QuickTipsAndStepByStepGuide.pdf

• New federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: jfs.ohio.gov/ocomm/pdf/CARES-ACT.pdf

Call Center

Those without internet access can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Mass layoff notices are posted at jfs.ohio.gov/warn/current.stm.

