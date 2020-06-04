East Clinton summer meals program returns for second year

The “Seamless Summer Option” free meal program through East Clinton Local Schools began this week.

Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be available for pickup Mondays through Fridays rain or shine from noon to 1 p.m. at the New Vienna Church of Christ, located at 148 West Street in New Vienna, as well as the Sabina Church of Christ, located at 185 South College Street in Sabina.

All children 18 and younger are welcome to receive the free meals. There are no income restrictions, and you do not have to attend East Clinton schools to receive a free meal.

“Seamless Summer Option” will go from June 1 through Aug. 14.

The daily menu can be found on the East Clinton website’s home page.

Please call Anne Woodruff with questions at 937-584-7455.