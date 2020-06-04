Posted on by

Wanted: Reader recipes for Salt


File photo

The News Journal is asking readers to submit their favorite recipes for a lifestyle magazine it is publishing.

All recipes will be considered for publication in a future issue of Salt magazine.

Readers should email their recipe to Adrienne McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com. The entry should include the sender’s name, full address and phone number. Only the entrants’ names and towns will be published with their recipes.

Readers who submit a recipe will have their name put into a drawing to win a $25 grocery card.

For information, contact McGee Sterrett at amcgeesterrett@aimmediamidwest.com.

