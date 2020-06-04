DeWine: Theaters, museums among facilities now a ‘go’ for opening June 10

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced late Thursday afternoon the reopening of certain facilities including certain entertainment facilities with health and safety restrictions.

“As I’ve said, Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy. It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.” said DeWine. “The threat of COVID-19 remains and while it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe, business owners and employees should do their part to ensure customers visit safely, by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly.”

Day camps and residential camps may open at any time.

Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning Wednesday, June 10 if they are able to follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance:

• Aquariums

• Art galleries

• Country clubs

• Ice skating rinks

• Indoor family entertainment centers

• Indoor sports facilities

• Laser tag facilities

• Movie theaters (indoor)

• Museums

• Playgrounds (outdoor)

• Public recreation centers

• Roller skating rinks

• Social clubs

• Trampoline parks

• Zoos

Health orders will be posted on coronavirus.ohio.gov when available.

Additional information and sector specific operating requirements can be found on the Responsible Restart Ohio page coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio.

Jobless

More than 34,000 Ohioans filed unemployment claims during the last week of May, the state reported Thursday. That’s the lowest figure since Ohio’s stay-at-home orders depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs.

The claims are still among the highest on record in the state over the past few decades, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The 34,575 claims filed for the week ending May 30 are down from about 46,000 claims filed the previous week. Weekly claims haven’t been that high since late 2008 during the Great Recession.

The numbers announced Thursday pushed total unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic to 1.29 million, above the total number of claims over the past three years. The state says it has now distributed more than $3.5 billion to more than 6,000 unemployment claimants, close to what was paid out in both 2009 and 2010 during the recession.

Nationally, nearly 1.9 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total since the shutdowns took hold in mid-March to more than 42 million, the government said Thursday.

Testing

Increased testing in Ohio isn’t turning up more positive coronavirus cases, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The paper says more than nine of every 10 people have tested negative in the past 40 days. State officials and medical experts say they are encouraged by Ohio’s efforts to reduce the spread of the virus but caution it’s too soon to celebrate.

“We can’t let our guard down,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for OhioHealth, told the paper.

Numbers

The states numbers on coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon’s updates are: 3,7282 total cases (including probable ones) — comprised of 52 percent males and 47 percent females — with 6,312 hospitalized, 1,623 ICU admissions and 2,117 confirmed deaths and 2,339 probable ones.

Facilities may re-open June 10