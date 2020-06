WILMINGTON — Clinton County officials reported early Friday morning two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the past two days, putting the number of confirmed cases at 40 along with seven probable ones for a total of 47.

One person is now listed as hospitalized and 45 cases are categorized as resolved since the reporting began.

The total consists of 23 women and 24 men ranging in age from 19 to 91.

