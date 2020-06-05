ODOT details upcoming local work

US 68/SR 251 resurfacing continues next week from the Clinton-Brown County line to the City of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68, according to ODOT.

Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

New impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — Beginning Monday, June 15, SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 Tile Repair — Between Accommodation Road and Dailey Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

SR 134, SR 133 & SR 350 Pavement Repair — Durapatching at various locations on all three routes. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

SR 350 Culvert Replacement — SR 350 will be closed immediately west of McKibben Road Monday, June 8, and it will remain closed until June 28. Traffic will be detoured via US 68 and SR 134.

SR 380 Culvert Replacement — SR 380 will be closed immediately north of US 22 June 1 through 12. Traffic will be detoured by way of US 22, US 68 and SR 73.

