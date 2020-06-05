City: Future Davids Drive work must be in phases

WILMINGTON — A major city road project is only delayed.

During Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, held virtually via Zoom, Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker gave an update on various road projects in the city.

Shidaker told council he will be introducing preliminary legislation at the next meeting in regards to Davids Drive.

“If you recall in August of last year we got an award letter from the Ohio Department of Transportation for $2 million for Davids Drive. The way we’re going to have to attack this is in phases,” Shidaker said.

After a study was done, they discovered Davids Drive was going to need a total reconstruction because the base was “no good,” according to Shidaker.

He informed council that an early estimate of a complete reconstruction is $10 million. The city has $2 million from the Small Cities Grant, according to Shidaker.

“The way we’re going to plan this would be in three phases,” he said.

The first phase wouldn’t occur until 2023.

“That’s just the way it’s set up with the Small Cities Grant,” he said. “The goal being that we would add approximately $977,000 in Ohio (Public) Works funds next year. Ohio Public Works would always be one year behind the Small Cities Grant.”

This would lead to a local match of around $280,000.

“We have to take it one bite at a time with three phases,” he said.

The first phase would start on the south side close to the Southern State Community College property. Phase two would lead them beyond Fife Avenue. Phase three would finish up the rest of the road.

“Understand that each phase is approximately between $3.2 and $3.5 million. So, the idea would be that we’d go with phase one, next year we apply for the NPWC (National Public Works Commission). We already have the $2 million award. But we need to pass legislation at the next meeting telling the State of Ohio we’re willing to accept and cooperate with ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) with the $2 million so we can it,” he said.

Phase two would be in 2024 and phase three would 2025. He told the council they were getting ready to apply for grants for those phases.

“I think that’s the only way to rebuild this road and to fix it. Because a simple mill and paving is not sufficient,” he said.

Also during council:

• Councilmember Kelsey Swindler advised she had spoken City Administrator Marian Miller about the possibility of a forum or virtual town hall where community members can give input and feedback in regards to current events across the country, such as the death of George Floyd. “I think we have to now be more intentional and creative about how we communicate and reach out to community members to gather feedback,” said Swindler.

• Mayor John Stanforth praised city employee Seth Horsley after receiving a positive note from a local citizen. In the note, the writer detailed how Horsley, who works in the maintenance and repair department, stopped and aided a local who fallen on Elm Street and broke her wrist. The note stated he told the local resident and her daughter that “he was a city employee and he wasn’t just going to let her sit there hurt in the street.” Stanforth praised Horsley by saying, “we’re so lucky to have employees like that.”

