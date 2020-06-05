Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 2855-B SR 73 (outside Wal-Mart), Wilmington, May 27. Standard Inspection/Complaint of “Employees not wearing facial coverings.” Critical: There is no one at this store who is in charge. Handwashing sink in kitchen is broken. Meatballs on warmer were 157°F but were labeled to be discarded at 2 p.m. (Time of inspection was 2:50 p.m.) Sliced tomatoes and banana peppers on the cold line were 43°F and 45°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth). Parmesan cheese was dated to use by April 13. Lettuce shredder was dirty with food debris.

No one at this site has manager certification with Ohio Department of Health. There were two brown pills lying on counter above hand sink and there was a CVS prescription bottle with pills in it (no label) on the prep counter. No thermometer in reach-in cooler behind the prep line. Food debris on/in display case. Inside of microwave coming apart. Inside of two-door freezer had large ice build-up. Women’s restroom not in working order. Large puddle of water on floor in kitchen.

Follow-up: Approx. June 27.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 26. Standard Inspection/Complaint. Critical: TCS (Time & Tempeature Control) ready-to-eat food items in facility were not marked with dates. Person in Charge marked dates on TCS RTE food items. Time was not marked/timer was not functional in sheeted dough or prepared pizza on holding racks. These food items are held by time as a public health control. Food items must be marked and time monitored or discarded. PIC did not mark time/start timer or discard prepared pizza. Time marked on sheeted dough.

Certified manager in food protection unavailable. Personal items (keys, cigarettes, purses/bags) stored on shelf storing dry stock food. Boxes of chicken wings and container of sauce on floor in walk-in cooler. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints or beard restraints to effectively restrain hair on head or face. Bucket of sanitizer stored on floor. Black (mold-like) residues accumulated on wall above 3-sink.

Complaint: Received complaint May 26. Claims “counter employee handled money/did not wash hands, had no gloves and was not wearing mask.” Investigated complaint May 26. Spoke to manager about claims. Manager stated they had a customer upset; store was not able to make change and out of a large-dollar denomination bill. Manager stated employee at counter washes hands after handling money. Manager stated district office instructed them it is not a requirement to wear mask. Manager stated gloves only used by food handlers. Discussed the following with manager: When to wash hands, Covid-19 requirements per Dine Safe Ohio order in regards to facial coverings and when to use/change gloves per food code. At time of visit handwashing was observed. However, handwashing should be more frequent (i.e. between customers).

Follow-up: June 9.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, May 22. Food items on floor in walk-in freezer.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg