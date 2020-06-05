Boom! Wilmington’s July 4 fireworks a “go” thanks to city, fair board

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Independence Day fireworks show will go on this year but with a few changes — including the venue — according to the city.

The annual fireworks show will begin on July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, presented by the City of Wilmington with Rozzi’s Fireworks.

After the Wilmington Park Board voted to cancel the annual fireworks display at J.W. Denver Williams Park last month due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor John Stanforth sought an alternative solution.

“We started kicking around ideas on how to have fireworks and logistically give enough space to social distance. One call led to another and the idea gained a lot of traction,” stated Stanforth.

The city was granted permission from the Clinton County Agricultural Society Monday night. Although the fireworks will be set off on city-owned property, the shells would land on county property.

City Administrator Marian Miller added, “What makes the fairgrounds a good location is a large portion of the residents can already enjoy the show from their own home, optimistically reducing attendees on the fairground property.”

“It was important to have a partnership in this event and we found that with the fair board, for which we are very grateful,” continued Stanforth.

Clinton County Agricultural Society President Scot Gerber has been working with city administration to finalize the details. The city will release detailed safety guidelines and locations to park and watch prior to the event.

The city also added that a good point of reference for viewing the show is that, if the water tower at the fairgrounds is viewable, the fireworks will be viewable.

City works with fair board to provide venue