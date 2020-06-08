Lane restrictions for SR 73 project

Beginning Monday, June 15, weather permitting, road work will begin on a left-turn lane on SR 73 South at Antioch Road as part of a safety improvement project, the Clinton County Engineer’s office announced.

This project site is located in Union Township. The project will begin near the Old State Route 73 Road intersection and will continue approximately 1,700 feet south along SR 73.

During the construction phase of the project, the roads will remain open. Lane widths may be restricted to 11’0” at various times.

The project is anticipated to take 12 weeks, weather permitting.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_CC-Engineers-Office.jpg