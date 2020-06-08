Drive-through food pantry slated

On Thursday, June 11, a Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

Note that this is a drive-through food pantry — there is no need to leave your vehicle; please have the trunk of your car empty.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.