Voiture 992 awards scholarship

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Voiture 992 recently awarded Wilmington High School graduate Michael Flanigan with a $2,000 Jeanette Payne Memorial Nursing Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.

Flanigan has now successfully completed his second semester at Wright State University’s Nursing Program and on Monday, June 1, he received his second $1,000 check.

There has been a shortage of nurses since the 1950s, and with the current situation, the need for health care professionals is even more apparent. Since its inception and charter in 1984, the local group of veterans adopted the Forty & Eight’s Nurses Training Program as their signature effort and has been providing financial assistance to local individuals pursuing a degree in nursing. Their efforts were greatly bolstered a number of years ago by the husband and family of lifelong nurse, Jeanette Payne.

In honor of Mrs. Payne and in appreciation for the family’s support, the members named the nurses training scholarships the Voiture 992 Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship.

To apply for a scholarship, Clinton County residents either accepted to or currently enrolled in an accredited nursing program should send their resume or request for information to Nurses Training Program Directeur Robert Rich at rcr2501@hotmail.com .

Michael Flanigan, middle, receives the check from Program Directeur Robert Rich along with members Chad Taylor, Jim Vest, guest 4th District Cheminot Joe Dolwig, and members Jim Cook, Charles Lakatos, Jack Rose, Michael Boyle, Richard James, Mike Sutton, Pat Dewees, Paul Sands, Charlie Shoemaker and Jerry LeForge. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_NURSES-TRINING-PHOTO-2.jpg Michael Flanigan, middle, receives the check from Program Directeur Robert Rich along with members Chad Taylor, Jim Vest, guest 4th District Cheminot Joe Dolwig, and members Jim Cook, Charles Lakatos, Jack Rose, Michael Boyle, Richard James, Mike Sutton, Pat Dewees, Paul Sands, Charlie Shoemaker and Jerry LeForge. Submitted photo