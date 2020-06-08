Clarksville man dies in motorcycle accident

HAMILTON TWP., Warren Co. — A Clarksville man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Hamilton Township Police Department, James Garner, 68, turned westbound onto US 22/Ohio 3 from Old 3C Highway when he crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming 2018 Ford Escape.

Police said Garner was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. They said he was not wearing a helmet.

The two occupants of the SUV — driver Gary Gabbard of Highland Heights, Ky. and a 16-year-old passenger — were not injured, police said. They were both wearing seatbelts, police said.