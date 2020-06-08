Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 1, 2020 and June 5, 2020:

• Dennie Nance, 62, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 4, 2020 to June 4 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Nance must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend$350 of fine and grant driving privileges effective July 4. ALS vacated. Additional charges of failure to control and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Vanessa Miller, 50, of Goshen, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Miller must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation and a distracted driver charge were dismissed.

• Marybeth Bratton, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $130 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bratton must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breath charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Edward Jenigen, 59, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, vehicle registration violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. The ‘physical control’ charge was amended from an O.V.I. offense. The registration violation was amended from a hit-skip offense. Jenigen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Anderson Tai, 38, of West Chester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Tai must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Ariel Hively, 29, of Columbus, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. offense. Hively must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breath charge was dismissed.

• Jefferey Vitale, 31, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Vitale must commit no further offenses for two years and complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Timothy Ledford, 47, of Midland, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs. Ledford must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Charles Radabaugh, 34, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a criminal damages charge. Radabaugh must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, two years of non-reporting probation, and pay $174.45 in restitution to the victim.

• Gerardo Martinez, 29, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

By John Hamilton

