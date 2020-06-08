BPD: Man charged with aggravated menacing

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was charged after police say he approached a neighbor and pointed a gun at him.

According to a news release from Blanchester police, on Friday afternoon police were called to 512 Dudley St. regarding an argument between neighbors and a man with a gun.

“Officers arrived and spoke with witnesses,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “According to those interviewed, Terry James, age 72, of 507 Dudley St., was angry at the residents at 512 Dudley St. for trespassing on his yard. James voiced his anger to residents of that home in unfriendly tones.”

Reinbolt said Kasey Penny, age 40, “arrived home from work after receiving a phone call from family members saying that James had voiced his complaints to them. Penny attempted to speak with James about his concerns, but the conversation was not productive and Penny abandoned it. James then returned to his house.

“Penny then stopped his truck at a neighbor’s house, when James approached him, renewing the argument,” Reinbolt continued. “During the argument, James produced a handgun from his pants pocket and pointed it at Penny. Penny then called police.”

Police officers found James at his home. “He would only state that he believed he was defending himself by the use of his handgun after Penny invaded his personal space,” said Reinbolt. “James, who holds an Ohio CCW permit, was arrested, charged with aggravated menacing and taken to the Clinton County Jail.”

James will answer the misdemeanor charge in Clinton County Municipal Court.