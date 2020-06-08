Woodruff named Wilmington High School principal

WILMINGTON — The upcoming Wilmington High School principal is a WHS graduate, and has been the building’s assistant principal for two years.

On Monday the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education awarded Samantha Woodruff a three-year contract as WHS principal, effective Aug. 1. She grew up in Wilmington and traveled to South Carolina for her undergraduate degree before returning to Ohio.

Then she started teaching in Wilmington City Schools, and completed her master’s degree from Miami University.

“I’m excited to continue this important work here at Wilmington High School. It’s such an honor to work with the amazing staff, students, families and community in Wilmington,” said Woodruff.

WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said, “I am excited with the continuity of leadership that ‘Sam’ Woodruff brings as the WHS principal. Mrs. Woodruff has served the Wilmington City Schools in several roles as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator.

“During her time as an assistant principal she has demonstrated strong leadership. Sam Woodruff is dedicated to serving the staff, students and families of Wilmington High School. I am confident that with her skills, loyalty and passion that she will work together with the WHS team to create a positive learning environment for all,” added the superintendent.

In more administrative action Monday, current East End Elementary School Principal Jennifer “Jen” E. Martin was awarded a three-year contract as the Wilmington Middle School co-principal. Martin, like Woodruff, is from around here, graduating from East Clinton and Wilmington College.

Martin started her education career in Blanchester at Putman Elementary, teaching third grade for nine years. She then came to Wilmington and has been at East End as principal for seven years.

“I want to thank Wilmington City Schools and I am very grateful for this opportunity to be at Wilmington Middle School. I look forward to collaborating with Mr. [Bert] Martini and the excellent staff. Most of the students in the middle school were at East End, and I can’t wait to continue building our relationships,” Martin said.

McCarty-Stewart said, “Jen Martin will be a great addition to the Wilmington Middle School team as the co-principal. Mrs. Martin is eager and excited to work with the staff and students at WMS.

“She has built strong relationships and knows the majority of all the students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade from her time as the East End principal. Her energy and enthusiasm will be a good fit with the wonderful staff at WMS,” added the superintendent.

With Woodruff leaving the WHS assistant principal position effective July 31, there was a pending opening. Dustin James, an intervention staffer at the high school, was awarded a two-year contract as WHS assistant principal.

McCarty-Stewart said, “Dustin James comes to the position of assistant principal of WHS with leadership experiences as a teacher and coach. Mr. James has served on the District and Building Leadership Teams. He is respected by the students, parents and staff at Wilmington. Mr. James will be a valuable asset to the WHS team in his new role as the assistant principal.”

The school board also hired a new transportation supervisor, George Maringer, providing him a two-year contract.

McCarty-Stewart said, “We look forward to working with George Maringer as the transportation supervisor. He brings with him effective experiences with public school transportation. Mr. Maringer will work closely with the transportation department to continue to keep safety as a priority for our district.”

During the special board meeting, McCarty-Stewart said the district is being advised it is too soon to tell the community or make a decision on specifically how the Wilmington schools will operate when they start back up for the forthcoming school year.

She anticipates making such an announcement in July. In the meantime, a lot of work is being done on the “reset and reopen” of school. A parents survey is being held to gauge what they feel they’re ready for, said the superintendent, adding that’s a big piece, too, in addition to the local health commissioner.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Martin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_jen_p.jpg Martin McCarty-Stewart https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_mindy_p.jpg McCarty-Stewart Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Woodruff https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_sam_p.jpg Woodruff Gary Huffenberger | News Journal