Business brisk at Clinton County tire recycling event

At one point in time on Saturday morning, there were 20 vehicles lined up to take part in a tire recycling event held by the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District. In the photo are Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator Jeff Walls and Outreach Specialist Erin Hartsock.
