Realtors Jones, Hill join Bennett Realty

WILMINGTON — Bennett Realty, LLC welcomes Tammy Jones and Ellen Hill to their office.

Tammy Jones is a lifelong resident of southern Ohio. She received her real estate license in 2017 and is a member of the Clinton County Board of Realtors and Ohio and National Board of Realtors. Married for 25 years with three children and two grandchildren, Tammy attends Faith Family Church in Wilmington.

Jones is knowledgeable about Clinton County and the surrounding areas; she specializes in all aspects of real estate.

“I’m so happy to be with Bennett Realty and to help you with all of your real estate needs”,” said Jones. Feel free to call her at 937-768-6734.

Ellen Hill joined Bennett Realty in April and specializes in residential properties. She is a full-time licensed realtor and is a member of the Clinton County Board of Realtors and Ohio and National Board of Realtors.

She is a life-long resident of Clinton County, and taught in the public schools before retiring.

Hill said, “This is a great time to sell or buy a home – interest rates are low and homes are selling fast!”

Call Ellen Hill at 937-728-1289 to set up a showing or to list your home.