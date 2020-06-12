ODOT details upcoming local work

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County through the week ending June 19.

All work is contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

US 68/SR 251 Resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer.

New impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — Beginning Monday, June 15, SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 Turn Lane Installation — Single-lane restrictions on SR 73 at Antioch Road for construction of a left-turn lane by the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Traffic will be maintained and impacts will be in effect beginning June 15 and continuing through late summer.

SR 133 Culvert Replacement — SR 133 will be closed between Irvin and Rhude roads, just north of Blanchester, June 22 through July 3. Traffic will be detoured via SR 28, SR 123 and SR 132.

SR 350 Culvert Replacement — SR 350 will be closed immediately west of McKibben Road Monday, June 8, and it will remain closed until June 28. Traffic will be detoured via US 68 and SR 134.

