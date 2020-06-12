Local Briefs: Students earn college degrees, honors

Locals earn OU degrees

Local students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020 including:

Autumn Crouse of Port William with Bachelor of Science in Communication; Hunter Evans of Blanchester with Bachelor of Business Administration; Erin Fair of Wilmington with Master of Science in Recreation and Sport Sciences; Collin Greene of Wilmington with Bachelor of Science; Shannon Macleod of Lynchburg with Bachelor of Science in Education; Sarah Martin of Wilmington with Bachelor of Science in Communication; Sherry Mason of Wilmington with Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Henry Pham of Wilmington with Associate in Science and Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Loren Quallen of Wilmington with Bachelor of Arts; Melissa Reed of Sabina with Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nicholas Vestal of Wilmington with Bachelor of Business Administration; Wendy Wiederhold of Clarksville with Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Wiswell of Wilmington with Master of Education.

On OU dean’s list

Local students earning dean’s list honors for the 2019-20 spring semester at Ohio University were:

Hunter Evans and Faith Benner of Blanchester; Loren Saunders of Clarksville; Shannon Macleod of Lynchburg; Abigail Bowman, John Fender and Lauren Lechuga Ramirez of Martinsville; and, from Wilmington, Loren Quallen, Sarah Martin, Jordan Compton, Katherine Schroeder, Stephanie Kesterson, Hannah Pridemore, Sophia Reed, Savannah Boll, Lukas Whittamore, Rhyann Green, Harrison Law, Hailey Stinchcomb, Anna Garnai, Sydney Sears, and Gabriel Weston.

Earn CSCC honors

Local students were named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College:

Wilmington: Alexander Miller, Associate of Science; New Vienna: Erin Woodruff, Interpreter Education; and, Lynchburg: Allie Stroop, Associate of Science.

Applies for CARES Act grant

Clinton County Community Action, Inc. will be submitting its CSBG CARES Act grant application on or around June 26. A copy of the application is now available for your inspection.

Should you have any questions or wish to review our application, please contact this office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.