Gerber to helm WC’s physical plant

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College hired from within in naming longtime staff member Randy Gerber to serve as the new Director of Physical Plant effective July 1.

He will replace current director Terry Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the month after 43 years at the College and directing the Physical Plant since 2001.

Gerber will oversee an office coordinator and full-time staff of nine carpenters, groundskeepers, electricians and plumbers, as well as student workers.

Gerber, who was hired as coordinator of WC’s Barrett Farm in 2003, has been involved with overseeing much of the College’s property used in facilitating agriculture students’ hands-on learning opportunities. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in agricultural engineering.

Gerber also is active in the community with such organizations as the Clinton County Fair, 4-H and the Ohio Future Farmers of America.

Randy Gerber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_Randy-Gerber.jpg Randy Gerber Courtesy photo