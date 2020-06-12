Blanchester council mulls possible competition for Rumpke in light of increasing rates

BLANCHESTER — The village’s waste collection may face competition.

During Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, held via Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook, they discussed the next step in the contract with Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

Councilmember Chad Hollon indicated there was an increase in contract figures over the next three years.

“We did bring (the contract) up in finance (committee). Some of us thought it was a good idea. I did not think so,” said Councilmember Chad Hollon. “I hate to just automatically tell them we’re giving them a raise over the next few years. I think we should let them bid on it.”

Hollon told Mayor John Carman and the rest of council they did not come up with a recommendation.

Councilmember Reilly Hopkins asked Hollon if he could share the figures they’d be looking at as far as a three-year deal.

Hopkins asked what the increase was from the first through the third year.

“Thirty-seven cents, the second year being 38 cents, and 40 cents the last year,” according to Hollon.

“It’s not a huge number. But I know being in the trucking business, any business, you like it when someone says, ‘We’re automatically saying you can have more money,’” said Hollon.

Carman told council that if they didn’t wish to extend the contract with Rumpke, they would need to put the word out soon due to the renewal date being in September.

Hopkins told Carman he’d like to invite Rumpke to have a meeting with village officials to talk about the figures.

“I’d love to be in a longer contract, not at that type of raise, though,” said Hopkins.

Councilmember Don Gephart didn’t think it was that much of an increase, while Councilmember Harry Brumbaugh wants to get in contact with another company to see if they get “a bit of competition going on.”

Carman told council he’d get in contact with Rumpke, as well as other possible companies, and village officials about a possible discussion.

Blanchester Village Council holds it virtual regular meeting Thursday night. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_blan-council-2.jpg Blanchester Village Council holds it virtual regular meeting Thursday night. Village of Blanchester | Facebook

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

