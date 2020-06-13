TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, June 13, the 165th day of 2020. There are 201 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens, New York. “Becky Sharp,” the first movie photographed in “three-strip” Technicolor, opened in New York.

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1986, Benny Goodman, the clarinet-playing “King of Swing,” died in New York at age 77.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth professional basketball championship in seven years with a 90-to-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.

In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch. The Supreme Court warned prosecutors to use care in striking minorities from juries, siding with black murder defendants in Texas and California who contended their juries had been unfairly stacked with whites.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 88. Artist Christo is 85. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 63. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Actress Lisa Vidal is 55. Singer David Gray is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 52.

Thought for Today: “Fear has its use but cowardice has none.” — Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948).