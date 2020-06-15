Tacoronte outstanding

Eliana Tacoronte, a 2020 graduate of Blanchester High School, was honored earlier this year with an Outstanding Women of Clinton County scholarship. She was very active in extracurricular activities and an outstanding student in her four years at BHS, and she is remains active in community and charitable organizations. Eliana was out of town and unable to attend the banquet in early March; she was recently recognized by Blanchester schools. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to major in advanced medical imaging technology and eventually go to medical school.

