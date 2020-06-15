Farms come to you

The Clinton County Farmers Market continued Saturday at its new current home at the Clinton County Fairgrounds with social distancing and other precautions. The market continues at the fairgrounds 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays during the summer. Visit www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com for weekly vendor participation information and pre-ordering options, payment methods, and ordering deadlines. Shown is the booth for Ogden Acres.

John Hamilton | News Journal