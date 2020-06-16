Homemaker workers recognized

Clinton County Community Action would like to recognize their homemaker workers who have continued to provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Jane Newkirk of Community Action, while a lot of employees around the community have been able to work from their own homes, these employees have continued to provide homemaking services, which include cleaning, grocery shopping and laundry to Clinton County seniors through the Elderly Services Program.

Community Action equipped the employees with PPE items, and the workers continued to make sure that the seniors were taken care of. Not only did the seniors need the services to enable them to remain in their homes, but the fact that someone was coming into their homes during this period of isolation was comforting to them.

Seniors get to know their homemaker and it provides them with a comfort of some form of consistency when there may be nothing else consistent during this period.

Clinton County Community Action honored its homemakers workers for their work with seniors. Submitted photo