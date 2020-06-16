Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 8, 2020 and June 12, 2020:

• Charles Morris III, 29, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, sentenced to June 11, 2020 to June 11, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Morris must take part in probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 11. Operator license’s destroyed. An additional O.V.I. charge along with charges of driving under suspension charge and failure to control were dismissed.

• Danielle Miller, 28, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 12, 2020 to June 12, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Miller must take part in probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Driving privileges granted effective June 23, 2020. ALS vacated. A light requirement violation was dismissed.

• Levi Howard, 19, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Howard must complete two years of non-reporting probation, 80 hours of community service, and have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Todd Smart, 53, of Clarksville, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smart must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Cassondra Richardson, 28, theft, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed. Richardson was released with credit for time served.

• Christopher Conger, 28, of Goshen, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, find $250, assessed $135 court costs. Conger must have no contact with the victim.

• Casey Frederick, 39, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Frederick must complete 80 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, and complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• James Morgan, 43, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Morgan must complete 80 hours of community service, two years of non-reporting probation, must have no contact with the victim, and must pay $49.88 in restitution. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Nicholas Riddle, 20, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Riddle must have no contact with the victim and complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Keerson Santana, 33, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Santana must complete 80 hours of community favorites and pay $206 in restitution to the victim.

