Local Briefs: City council to meet at municipal building; port sets meeting

City council to meet

Wilmington City Council will resume regular meetings in the municipal building — with some social distancing restrictions — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18 in the first-floor Community Room.

The Community Room doors will not be opened until 7:25 p.m. Attendees are asked to not congregate in the public spaces of the municipal building before or after the meeting.

This meeting will follow social distancing requirements. Masks will be required for city employees and strongly suggested for all others in attendance.

As with all city council meetings, this meeting is open to the public.

Port sets meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19 to consider amending a lease and to consider engaging a website vendor.

The public may attend this meeting by registering at the link below for the Zoom meeting: https://bit.ly/2Bh8u1T .

The agenda will be posted on the Wilmington Air Park web site by Thursday evening, June 18 at https://bit.ly/2YzwK7q .