More municipal court sentences handed down

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 8, 2020 and June 12, 2020:

• Joey Vitale, 32, of Midland, trespassing, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Dawson Nace, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Alan Campbell, 45, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Ronald Collins, 68, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. THe offense was amended from a trespassing charge.

• Parick Long, 26, of Wilmington. going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brittany Scott, 33, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay costs was dismissed.

• Landon Tom, 25, of Zanesville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Tom.

• Jordan Mowrey, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Mowrey.

• Ayris Rigsbee, 29, of Columbus, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rigsbee.

• Cornell West, 48, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by West.

• Emmanuel Ohanma, 21, of Buffalo, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Ohanma.

• Carlynn Morsch, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Morsch.

• Robert Allen, 44, of Wilmington, two counts of domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.