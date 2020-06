Ready to open in July (the exact date hasn’t been set), the new Roosters restaurant in Wilmington is looking to hire locals. In-person open interviews are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22-25.

Ready to open in July (the exact date hasn’t been set), the new Roosters restaurant in Wilmington is looking to hire locals. In-person open interviews are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22-25. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_DSC_0117.jpg Ready to open in July (the exact date hasn’t been set), the new Roosters restaurant in Wilmington is looking to hire locals. In-person open interviews are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22-25. John Hamilton | News Journal