LOCAL BRIEFS

SSCC board to meet

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, June 24 on SSCC’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, and also via Zoom for a virtual meeting, as allowed by HB 197, for their regular board meeting.

The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing employment and compensation of personnel and purchase or sale of property.

Please contact Robin Tholen at 937-393-3431, ext. 2671 for room or online participation information. Please visit www.sscc.edu/about/board- trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.