Wilmington parks: Some amenities, programs set to restart, with guidelines and restrictions

WILMINGTON — Many Wilmington Parks and Recreation programs and amenities will reopen beginning Friday, June 19, director Jermaine Isaac announced Thursday.

Those set to reopen include:

• Parks, trails & bike paths

• Playgrounds, Castle Park & Splash Pad

• Adult outdoor fitness equipment

• Restrooms

• Dog park

• Fishing

• Skate parks

• Tennis courts

• Baseball fields

• Soccer fields

• Shelters (walk-up use only. No reservations allowed at this time and please limit to less than 10 people per shelter)

Still closed

These amenities and programs remain closed until further notice:

• Basketball courts

• Volleyball courts

• Youth & adult sport leagues

Guidelines

General safety guidelines for all park facilities and amenities include:

• Please maintain six feet of social distance from those not in your household. Please do not visit playgrounds, the splash pad or other park amenities if you are experiencing symptoms of any illness, including COVID-19

• Face coverings are not required but are strongly recommended at all park facilities

• Bring your own hand sanitizer and use regularly

For your health and safety, high-frequency touch surfaces on play equipment are being disinfected weekly by park staff

Please contact the park office at 937-600-2564 if you have any questions or concerns.

