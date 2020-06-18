Wilmington police reports several arrests

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a Blanchester male for alleged domestic violence after responding to a possible fight in a parking lot on Eastside Drive at 10:50 a.m. on June 15. The suspect’s spouse was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The shift handle on a vehicle was listed as a damaged item.

• Police arrested a Hillsboro female for an alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop around South South Street and East Sugartree Street at 7:03 p.m. on June 13.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged drug abuse instrument possession near a Rombach Avenue business at 12:11 a.m. on June 15. According to the report, a hypodermic syringe and a gram of amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.

• Police arrested a male subject who had a warrant at 8:21 a.m. on June 10. Police responded to “remove a subject that was found staying under the bridge located at Creekside Drive,” according to the report. The report indicated the warrant was out of Clinton County. According to Clinton County Municipal Court documents, the most recent charge against the suspect is theft — a first-degree misdemeanor. The suspect failed to appear at a hearing in February.

• Police arrested a male subject who had a 12:44 a.m. on June 11. According to Clinton County Municipal Court documents, the warrant is related to a marijuana possession charge.

• Police arrested a male subject with an active warrant at 2:12 p.m. on June 11 after he was spotted walking through the courthouse parking lot on South South Street. According to the report, the arresting officer advised the suspect of the warrant, grabbed his wrist, and “(the suspect) attempted to pull away from me causing him to fall to the ground.” The suspect was transported to the Clinton County Jail. According to Clinton County Municipal Court records, the warrant was related to a trespassing charge.

• Police charged a Wilmington female with an alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop around South Nelson Avenue and Ridge Road at 1:10 a.m. on June 13.

• Police arrested a Martinsville male who a warrant after responding to remove a subject at a park on South South Street at 2:40 a.m. on June 13. According to Clinton County Municipal court records, the warrant was in relation to a probation violation on a misdemeanor theft charge. The subject was found guilty in January of the charge.

• At 1:56 p.m. on June 9, police were dispatched to an East Main Street location on a reported assault. The report lists a 42-year-old female as the victim and that she had apparent minor injuries. A 22-year-old female was listed as the suspect. According to the report, the victim is a caseworker who was at the location to notify the suspect about a court hearing. The suspect apparently didn’t understand the paperwork and got upset. “(The suspect) began screaming and began swinging at (the victim),” the report states. The victim advised she backed up and “deflected punches.” The suspect had grabbed the victim’s lanyard around her neck, pulling it, and squeezed the victim’s left arm near the biceps. The suspect was charged with alleged assault — a fifth-degree felony, according to the Clinton County Municipal Court records.

• At 9:18 a.m. on June 12, police received a report of a Kubota zero-turn mower being stolen from a business on Progress Way. The mower was valued at $10,000.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

