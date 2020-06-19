City of Wilmington: CARES Act funds coming; amount yet to be determined

WILMINGTON — Some financial relief is coming to the city.

Wilmington City Council met in person Thursday evening — for the first time since the stay-at-home orders were issued — in the Moyer Community Room at the city building. Attendees practiced social distancing and city officials were required to wear a mask.

During the City Auditor’s report, Mary Kay Vance brought forth a resolution requesting the city’s share of the Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money would come from the county coronavirus relief distribution fund.

The resolution was approved by council.

“(The funds) come from the federal government and the state, then the county and then to all the local municipalities,” said Vance.

Since it has been mandated by the state, it’ll create a fund, so the city would not have to create one, according to Vance.

“From that, we have the guidelines that we are still digging through, because they’re pretty deep, about how exactly we can spend these dollars,” said Vance.

While the resolution did not specify an exact amount the city would receive and what exactly the costs would cover, it did list guidelines.

According to the resolution, the expenses would go to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic — items not accounted for when the city approved the 2020 budget — and cover items during the period of March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Also in the resolution, it indicates that by agreeing to funds, Vance will take action to do three things:

• Pay any unencumbered balance of money in the city’s local coronavirus relief fund to the Clinton County Treasurer on or before Oct. 15.

• Pay the balance of any money in the city’s local relief fund to the state treasury on or before Dec. 28;

• Provide any information related to any payments to the Director of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management as requested.

“It still is going to be, probably, a nice chunk of money to help defer costs and do all the right things we need to do. To deal with the costs of the pandemic, what we’re going through and what we’re going to continue to go through, ” said Vance.

Also during council:

• Councilmember Kelsey Swindler informed council and attendees there would be a meeting, hosted by individual community members, discussing issues about race and how they intersect with Wilmington. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Wilmington College Center for Science and Agriculture.

Due to social distancing practices, Swindler advised they will likely host another discussion. She also advised there would be a community demonstration showing unity in regard to similar issues starting at noon on June 27. An exact location has not been determined, but Swindler advised she would share that when it has been determined.

• Council approved a resolution allowing Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker to into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Federal Highway Administration to receive funds for the Davids Drive reconstruction project.

• Council approved an ordinance appropriating $200,400 from the waste fund to “capital construction.” This is for construction involving the landfill.

