Henry awardsgo to WHS,BHS students

WILMINGTON — Dorothy and Bruce Henry are the donors of the newest scholarship fund at the Clinton County Foundation. They spent some uplifting, joyful moments considering the criteria for the scholarships that will award $1,000 each to four Clinton County graduates beginning this year.

The Henrys wanted their legacy to symbolize some of the good things in their life, but also to help local young people on their own life journeys.

Education is a challenge for many Clinton County students. It is more important this year as high school graduations were socially distanced affairs and celebrations were small and quiet. Students are looking forward to starting their new adventures.

The Henrys wanted to eliminate some of the barriers students will face as they achieve goals.

First, the Henrys recognized their high school alma maters. Dorothy is a graduate of Blanchester and Bruce graduated from Wilmington High School. Each high school scholarship selection committee chose two recipients for the Henry Scholarships — one in music and another in agriculture.

The couple has a deep love of music. Bruce is an accomplished musician who plays the organ for local church services. Dorothy is a talented vocalist. Both were raised on Clinton County farms. Dorothy and Bruce care about the heritage of farming and agriculture in Clinton County.

The recipients this year are Kylie Bayless and Mariah Knowles, Wilmington High School; and Abigail Lindsey and Jonathan Trivett, Blanchester High School.

The Clinton County Foundation and their donors provided nearly $150,000 in 2019 scholarships. The Foundation made more than $300,000 in grants to local and national charities.

