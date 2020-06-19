More Wilmington police reports: From encampment to a stuck kitten

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:26 a.m. on June 11, police responded to a domestic violence report at a Gallup Road residence. According to the report, the victim is a 35-year-old male from Corydon, Indiana and had apparent minor injuries on him. The victim’s brother, a Middletown male, was charged with alleged domestic violence, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records.

• At 7:28 a.m. on June 11, police responded to a business on West Locust Street on the report of two people camping in the woods nearby. Police located two subjects — a male and a female — at a campsite they reportedly made. The subjects were advised by night shift officers to pack up their belongings and vacate the property. The two were issued minor misdemeanor citations for criminal trespassing and then left the property.

• At 5:36 p.m. on June 15, a Georgetown male was located sleeping under a tree at a closed business East Main Street. The subject advised he was resting his eyes while waiting on dinner. The subject was issued a citation for trespassing.

• At 7:27 a.m. on June 13, police responded to a South Nelson Avenue residence in reference to a “kitten stuck inside an engine compartment.” The officer was able to free the kitten, which didn’t appear to be injured and fled the area once freed.

• At midnight on June 11, police were dispatched to around South Mulberry and West Sugartree Street on the report of a fight taking place “in the middle of the street.” No further details were listed.

• At 6:42 a.m. on June 9, police responded to South Walnut Street on the report of a female subject “yelling at cars.” Police made contact with the subject. She advised, “she was just singing and did not mean to make people upset.” Police transported her to Solutions per her request. No further action was taken.

• At 11:18 a.m. on June 15, police located a male subject inside a condemned house on South Wood Street. Police also located and seized a “baggie of white powder,” a grinder, and a red tube. No further details were listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_WPD-Badge-3.jpg