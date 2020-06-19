WILMINGTON — Approximately 70 people took part in a “Witness for Justice” anti-racism event Friday evening in downtown Wilmington.

Participants divided up into smaller groups and took positions at a number of downtown street corners where they knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silent prayer. Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the length of time associated with the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck during a May 25 arrest in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death spurred nationwide and international protests against police violence toward black people.

Though the event in Wilmington was an initiative of the Ohio River District of the United Methodist Church, many of the participants were not Methodists.