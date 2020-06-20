Art House opens creativity to community

WILMINGTON — The Art House made its long-awaited debut with a colorful open house and grand opening Saturday at its new location on W. Sugartree St.

The event included a ribbon-cutting with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce as well as Main Street Wilmington.

The Art House offers a new space for creative community members of all ages to converge and to explore their talents in the facility’s studio space.

Owner Andrew Conarroe said the Art House will continue classes and workshops for both adults and kids, as well as offering both a gallery and retail spot where locals, regional artists, and crafters can sell what they make.

They also hope to use the space to host book clubs, art talks, and similar events.

“This fall we’re going to start an Art House magazine and it’s going to be run by teens in our community,” Connaroe recently told the News Journal. “It’s going to focus on art, photography, poetry, original writings … basically anything creative.

Another addition to the Art House is the Loose Parts thrift store, where people can pay what they can to get art supplies — all of which have been donated or bought at a discount.

For more, visit their Facebook page @arthouse937 .

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal