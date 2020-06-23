Anti-racism rally set for Saturday

There will be an anti-racism rally, “United for Equality”, at the Clinton County Courthouse from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

“In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arber and Breonna Taylor, Clinton County must speak out against the systemic racism that the Black community experiences in our country,” organizers said.

“The rally will feature local people of color who will share their experiences and concerns regarding racism in Clinton County. There will be five topics of discussion: law enforcement, education, governance, health, and faith communities. Community leaders are encouraged to be present as an ear and a resource.”

Face masks and social distancing are encouraged to avoid transmission of Covid-19. A tentative rain date is scheduled for Thursday, July 2.

The United for Equality Organizing Team consists of George Byrd, Rachel Beck and Stephen Crouch.

