Local Briefs: Students earn Miami U. honors

Locals earn Miami honors

OXFORD, OH (06/23/2020)— Miami University students ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local residents include: From Wilmington — Candice Cockerham, Abigail Tackett, Stephen Krause, Kayla Dooley and Samantha McIntire; Blanchester — Stephanie Gerlach; and Clarksville — Andrew Holland.

Library board to meet

This month’s Wilmington Public Library regular board meeting will once again be in Webex at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Meeting link: https://bit.ly/2YZKZTw and meeting number is 126 325 4758 with password 45177.

To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the meeting number as the access code.