Murphy shows through Oct. 1 postponed, but you can help #lightupthemurphy

WILMINGTON — Murphy Theatre shows scheduled through Oct. 1 have been postponed, but you can give the historic venue a lift in the meantime.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hold the world in its grip, the Murphy Theatre Community Center is moving to adapt,” stated Executive Director Maretta Alden in a news release. “The decision to postpone our shows is necessary in order to protect the well-being of our audience, artists and staff, and to ensure the viability of the Murphy Theatre for another 100 years.”

She said exact dates for the postponed shows have not been set.

“The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the nation’s not-for-profits arts institutions, and the Murphy Theatre has already experienced significant financial losses,” said Alden.

“Director of Development Joni Streber and Marketing Director Andrew Conarroe have launched #lightupthemurphy, a 30-day giving campaign, to support the historic theatre during these tough financial times.”

Alden asks everyone to please watch the Murphy Theatre’s website, Facebook page, local media and the Wilmington News Journal “for all the information that will be shared during the next 30 days! There will be history, up-to-date information, and fun opportunities for you and your family!”

She added, “No one can precisely predict when public life will return to normal, but, it will return. The Murphy Theatre will be ready! We are extremely grateful to all for bearing with us as we continue to respond as best we can to circumstances beyond our control. We look forward to seeing our loyal audiences back in the Murphy soon!”

When standard operations at the Murphy resume, tickets will be available online at www.themurphytheatre.org or through the box office at 937-382-3643.

