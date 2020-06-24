Clinton County judge hands down sentences for impaired driving, thefts

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 15, 2020 and June 19, 2020:

• Leroy Smith Jr., 26, of Middletown, improper handling of a firearm, O.V.I., sentenced to 210 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2020 to June 15, 2021, fined $1,325, assessed $270 court costs. Smith must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective June 30, 2020.

• Shawn Fowler, 40, of Martinsville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from June 17, 2020 to June 17, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 17, 2020. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and failure to control were dismissed.

• Jessie Lytle, 26, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. An additional trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Jack Adcock, 51, of Middletown, O.V.I., no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 17, 2020 to June 17, 2022, fined $1,325, assessed $135 court costs. Adcock must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license destroyed. No driving privileges granted.

• Chad Hall, 31, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 18, 2020 to June 18, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. Hall must take part in supervised probation and must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, O.V.I.-high test, left of center violation, seat belt violation, and distracted driver were dismissed.

• Elisha Collett, 26, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 20 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Terry, 36, of Lynchburg, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Terry must complete 80 hours of community service and have no contact with the incident location. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Kendre Chambers, 19, of Washington Court House, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Chambers must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A head lights violation was dismissed.

• Dennis Teboe, 57, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Teboe must have no contact with the victim and pay $56.82 in restitution.

• Linna Greene, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, going 71 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $180, assessed $270 court costs.

• John Hensley, 18, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Sergio Maciel, 24, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $210, assessed $135 court costs.

• Joshua Price, 26, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Two drug paraphernalia charges and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Dwight White, 60, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, assessed $405 court costs. White must have bo contact with the incident location.

• Poala Lebron Peralta, 30, of Hamilton, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jarrod Mikel, 30, of Goshen, drug paraphernalia, fined $35, assessed $135 court costs.

• Todd Hedges, 46, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, no operator’s license, fined $130, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Hedges.

