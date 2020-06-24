OSHP Wilmington Post investigating 2 recent serious motorcycle crashes — one fatal — in Highland Co.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that occurred in Highland County involving one fatality, the post announced in a news release Tuesday night.

Last Tuesday, June 16, Michael Buchanan, 68, of Mount Orab, was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson Wide Glide westbound on US 50 in Dodson Township when his motorcycle traveled off of the road after a curve, according to OSHP. Buchanan was ejected from his motorcycle after striking the ditch. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

On Sunday, June 21, Henry Fleckinger, 73, of Hillsboro, was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle southeast on SR 124 in Marshall Township when his motorcycle traveled off of the road after a curve. The OSHP stated Fleckinger was ejected from his motorcycle after striking the ditch; he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where we was later pronounced deceased.

Neither motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved, the OSHP stated, adding that motorcycle riders are reminded to always drive defensively and wear all available safety equipment.