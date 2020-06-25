BPD: Man out on bond damages cruiser again; officer may have been stuck with used needle

BLANCHESTER — A man out on bond — arrested for alleged domestic violence Friday by Blanchester police — was charged again Thursday after he damaged the same police cruiser he damaged last week while in custody, police said.

According to a news release from Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday police were summoned to 5325 Clearview Ave., where the resident reported Nick Jacobs was attempting to force his way into the home.

“Sgt. Brian Noah responded and requested assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office,” stated Reinbolt. “Sgt. Noah found Jacobs hiding in bushes in the yard and attempted to place him under arrest. Jacobs resisted those efforts and told the officer he intended to damage the police car when he was placed inside. Sgt. Noah struggled with Jacobs and is believed to have been stuck by one of several hypodermic needles Jacobs had in his possession.

“Sgt. Noah was able to get Jacobs into the cruiser, where he proceeded to kick the interior of the cruiser. A Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist and followed Sgt. Noah to the county jail, where Jacobs was incarcerated..”

Reinbolt said the staff of Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer was briefed on the case, and approved the filing of a charge of felony vandalism against Jacobs.

”At the time of this arrest, Jacobs was out of jail on bond after breaking the rear window of the same police cruiser on Friday last week when he was arrested for domestic violence at the same address,” said Reinbolt.

He said Sgt. Noah was treated and released at Clinton Memorial Hospital, awaiting the results of lab testing to determine if he was infected with any disease by the used hypodermic needle.

Reinbolt added that Jacobs caused extensive damage to the police cruiser, which had to be taken out of service.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_nick-jacobs-1.jpg